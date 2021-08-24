Cancel
European stocks close mixed despite U.S. Pfizer vaccine approval; M&S up 4%

By Elliot Smith, @ElliotSmithCNBC
CNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — European stocks closed mixed Tuesday, paring back earlier gains after news the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was a hair below the flatline by the end of trading, with sectors and major bourses pointing in opposite directions. Shares in...

www.cnbc.com

