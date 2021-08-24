Hospitals preparing for the new Corona season
Our healthcare system is starting to prepare for what could be a warm winter. Patient prevalence is critical due to the large differences in vaccination coverage. Belgian hospitals are busy listing employees who can be deployed in intensive care beds with Corona patients in the coming period. They are doing so at the request of the Hospital and Transportation Capacity Scale Committee (HTSC), a group of experts helping healthcare in the coronavirus crisis.www.taylordailypress.net
