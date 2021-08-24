Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Hospitals preparing for the new Corona season

By Braeden Haige
Taylor Daily Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur healthcare system is starting to prepare for what could be a warm winter. Patient prevalence is critical due to the large differences in vaccination coverage. Belgian hospitals are busy listing employees who can be deployed in intensive care beds with Corona patients in the coming period. They are doing so at the request of the Hospital and Transportation Capacity Scale Committee (HTSC), a group of experts helping healthcare in the coronavirus crisis.

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hospitals#City Of Brussels#Hospital Administrators#Belgian#Htsc#Working Group#Neil Chicken#Covid#Liege#Flemish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

New surge in COVID-19 cases: Are Colorado Springs hospitals prepared for local impacts?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As hospitals in some states are overwhelmed with admitting and treating COVID-19 cases during the latest spike from the Delta variant, KRDO NewsChannel 13 checked on the situation at local hospitals. KRDO We reached out to Centura Health (Penrose Hospital) and UCHealth (Memorial Hospital) to ask the following questions: Is The post New surge in COVID-19 cases: Are Colorado Springs hospitals prepared for local impacts? appeared first on KRDO.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
MercuryNews

Hospitals, swamped with COVID, running low on nurses

The rapidly escalating surge in COVID-19 infections across the U.S. has caused a shortage of nurses and other front-line staff in virus hot spots that can no longer keep up with the flood of unvaccinated patients and are losing workers to burnout and lucrative out-of-state temporary gigs. Florida, Arkansas, Louisiana...
Public HealthWestport News

Coastal Georgia hospitals say COVID-19 surge has filled beds

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia hospitals say they are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients amid rising infections across the state, while health officials pleaded with people to wear masks and get vaccinated. Clinical leaders from four coastal Georgia hospitals said at a news conference Monday that their institutions are rapidly running...
Public HealthBoston Globe

COVID hospital deaths hit previous peaks in hot-spot areas

The number of people dying with Covid-19 in hospitals is hitting previous highs in some hot-spot states with low-to-average vaccination rates, upending hopes the virus has become less lethal. In Florida, an average of about 203 people a day are dying in the hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, matching...
Public HealthKIMT

More children are being admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 as health systems struggle to deal with surge of new patients

More children are being hospitalized with Covid-19 as health systems struggle to cope with a surge in new patients and officials race to expand vaccine protection. The seven-day average number of children reported hospitalized with Covid-19 jumped almost 30% to a new peak of 239 in the week ending August 9. That number is up from the 184 children reported the previous week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health Serviceswbch.com

Short-staffed hospitals battling COVID surge after opting not to staff up

(NEW YORK) -- Florida's latest COVID-19 wave is making Bob Gortney, an intensive care nurse in Fort Myers, think twice about his two decades in medicine. Gortney, who works at Gulf Coast Medical Center, recently came back from vacation and found the hospital full of COVID patients. "I never left the COVID battle from last year," Gortney told ABC News Fort Myers affiliate WZVN-TV. "We went from having three or four COVID patients that weren't really sick to now probably 20 to 30 patients [who are] actually on a ventilator that are very, very sick and unvaccinated."
Health ServicesAOL Corp

Hospitals Dealing With More COVID-19 Patients

With high rates of COVID-19 transmission in many parts of the country, doctors and nurses are working hard on the front lines. The CDC reported hospitalizations increasing in nearly every state. "Right now the biggest thing we fight is the frustration when patients come in who aren't vaccinated and they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy