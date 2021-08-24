Hospitals preparing for the new Corona season

(NEW YORK) -- Florida's latest COVID-19 wave is making Bob Gortney, an intensive care nurse in Fort Myers, think twice about his two decades in medicine. Gortney, who works at Gulf Coast Medical Center, recently came back from vacation and found the hospital full of COVID patients. "I never left the COVID battle from last year," Gortney told ABC News Fort Myers affiliate WZVN-TV. "We went from having three or four COVID patients that weren't really sick to now probably 20 to 30 patients [who are] actually on a ventilator that are very, very sick and unvaccinated."