Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dickey by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dickey The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dickey County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1244 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Lamoure to 4 miles west of Oakes to 6 miles northwest of Hecla, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Oakes around 1250 AM CDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH