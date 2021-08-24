Cancel
"Costa!" Starring Ella-June Henrard | TV

By Kelcie Osbornee
Taylor Daily Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Salou Beach, tourists crawled out of their bath towel this past weekend. On the edge of the Mediterranean, the members of the “Costa!!” team gathered New to show the new movie. Antwerp actress Ella John Henard is now part of the main cast. Henrard has recently become a famous face in the Netherlands with her leading role in the TV series “Swanenburg”, which has just ended. Ella-June is also known for her “fair trade” and “my worst friend”. The actress will also soon appear in “De Kraak” (coming soon on VTM).

