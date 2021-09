In United States The eviction ban, introduced in September to protect Americans from the financial consequences of the Corona crisis, ends today. The White House appears to be in favor of extending the eviction ban, but the deadline is approaching to reach a consensus on the extension. Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, has promised to look into the matter soon. Millions of people are at risk of becoming homeless this month as the embargo ends. According to the American media. The Corona crisis has led to a large number of layoffs in the United States, meaning millions of Americans are now struggling with rent arrears.