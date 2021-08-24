Tom Holland Hypnotizes Zendaya With Spidey Skills in 1st ‘No Way Home' Trailer

Marvel actors notoriously are sworn to secrecy. Yes, some of them violate the terms and accidentally give out minor spoilers. But we often wonder just how much a Marvel actor knows about the future of the MCU, and how many details are they trying to protect from the media and fans when they deflect and defer? Well, something unusual happened during our 2019 interview with Tom Holland on behalf of Spider-Man: Far From Home. I was going back over this footage for the purpose of a different story. And when I heard Holland answer my above question, in the context of what we now know, my jaw hit the floor. Play the clip, and then we will discuss.