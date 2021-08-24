Tom Holland Hypnotizes Zendaya With Spidey Skills in 1st ‘No Way Home' Trailer
Tom Holland and Zendaya are holding hands as the world literally collapses around them. The first trailer for the hugely anticipated superhero film "Spider-Man: No Way Home" debuted on the evening of Monday, Aug. 23, and fans were treated to plenty of dizzying moments. Front and center was the romance between Holland's Peter Parker and Zendaya's MJ, which appeared to be on the brink of crumbling as a result of an ill-fated curse created by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).www.nbcsandiego.com
