Pinterest is on a hot streak of new efforts at making its platform more inclusive and easy to use; in 2018, it launched a feature that allowed users to filter their makeup searches by skin tone (and has been expanding this feature gradually ever since). Pinterest's AR Try-On feature also continues to grow with new product types and shades, and in July, the platform banned all weight-loss-related advertisements from its feeds. Now, Pinterest is making yet another effort at creating a more inclusive space for Pinners by launching a new feature called Hair Pattern.