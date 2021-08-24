Cancel
College Sports

Utes announce starting QB. Or do they??

By Dave Fox
KUTV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 23, 2021 — (KUTV) On Monday it was leaked that the University of Utah had announced the starting QB for this seasonwith Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer the apparent winner. However, following practice Head Coach Kyle Whittingham was not happy about the erroneous report, saying the team will announce the starter when the depth chart is released on Thursday. Adam Miklulich tries to make some sense of it all.

Kyle Whittingham
#Utes#The University Of Utah#American Football
