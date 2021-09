HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team started the season with a 25-12, 25-22 win over Donovan on Monday. Bre Crose had six kills for the Cornjerkers, while Logan Watson had five kills and Tobi West had five aces. Kaitlynn Lange led the charge in the second set, serving seven consecutive successful serves as a 21-16 deficit for the team went to a 24-21 lead.