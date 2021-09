If you haven’t made it out to one of the Arts in August Tremont evenings at Lincoln Park, you’d better hurry — summer is winding down fast. Its last two events should have very different vibes. On Saturday August 28, the 13-piece Papo Ruiz y la Dulzura de la Salsa will be making the treetops dance with high-energy salsa and Latin jazz. Don’t go expecting the people around you to be sitting still either.