Global Wheelchair Market

Aircraft sensors have gained huge importance in the recent years as they have a critical role in providing accurate data for safe and effective takeoff and landing of the flight and other additional conditions such as the temperature and pressure of the cabin, controlling the wings, flaps, and others. In the recent years, aircraft industry has integrated several advanced technologies to replace the aging flights and incorporate wireless sensors for commercial as well as military aircraft. The technology of aircraft sensors have been incorporated with IoT functionality which enables the aircraft manufacturers to monitor aircraft in real time for critical events. As aircraft have a huge data to manage from passenger preference, baggage tracking, fuel consumption to systems performance, using IoT analytics can help the aircraft to save a huge amount of fuel and the data collected can help detect system anomalies or signs of developing faults, with alerts sent should any engine function leave benchmarked levels of operations . For instance, NASA is introducing an advanced, fiber optic based sensing technology that could aid the controlling of wing’s shape in flight and improve the overall efficiency of the aircraft. This technology will enable to measure and display the shape of the aircraft’s wing in flight and also monitor the aircraft structure.