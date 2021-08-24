Global Wheelchair Market
Global Wheelchair Market accounted for US$ 2.70 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5.93 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.3%. Wheelchairs help people travel from one location to another. It is mostly used by people who are physically incapacitated, either permanently or temporarily, and this is likely to boost market growth. The wheelchair is one of the most widely used assistive devices for enhancing and facilitating personal mobility, which is a prerequisite for exercising human rights and living in dignity, and for assisting people with mobility disabilities to become more productive members of their communities. A wheelchair that satisfies the physical, lifestyle, and environmental needs of persons who have difficulty walking is a crucial instrument for them to enjoy dramatically enhanced health, social, and economic well-being.
