Selecta Vending Machine With Contactless Payments Capabilities Enabled By Fiserv. (Photo: Business Wire)

Selecta Group, Europe's leading route-based self-service retailer offering coffee and convenience food solutions in the workplace and in public spaces, is partnering with Fiserv, Inc., (FISV) - Get Report, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, to commence the enhancement and streamlining of digital payments across its points of sale, meeting consumer demand and boosting operational efficiency as self-service technologies such as vending machines and smart fridges boom in a pandemic-conscious world.

Selecta vending machine with contactless payments capabilities enabled by Fiserv. (Photo: Business Wire)

Selecta's vision is to have a ONE Selecta technology solution that will support cashless interactions across its operations and enable future development and integration. The company is leveraging a unique pan-European payments solution from Fiserv that will support payments with global and local card schemes and mobile apps at the point of sale.

Selecta is also evaluating a mobile payment app, which will include access to a Selecta loyalty program. A dedicated merchant portal will enable Selecta to streamline terminal management, including onboarding and activation, reporting and insights, maintenance, and diagnostics.

Roll out of the Fiserv payment platform began in summer 2021 across Selecta's European markets.

"Whether buying a beverage or a meal in the workplace or on-the-go, consumers are looking for modern, cash-free and contactless payment options," said Christian Schmitz, CEO of Selecta Group. "With Fiserv we will be able to deliver these options in a way that is easy for us to manage, through a single solution, while unified reporting will give us a new level of insight into our business."

"Seamless digital payment capabilities perfectly complement the convenience of self-service retail, and enhance the overall buying experience," said John Gibbons, Head of EMEA at Fiserv. "As consumer habits continue to shift, we are committed to working with Selecta to meet the current and future payment preferences of their clients while enabling them to streamline operations across Europe."

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today - financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com/en-em.

About Selecta Group

Selecta Group is Europe's leading route-based, self-service provider offering great quality coffee and innovative convenience food solutions in the workplace and public spaces. Every day we serve premium coffee and beverages, snacks and fresh meals to more than 10 million people in 16 countries across Europe through vending services and solutions companies in all business segments. With an annual turnover of €1.0 billion, we owe our success to our ca. 7,500 highly skilled, dedicated and passionate Selecta employees who are committed to creating millions of moments of joy for our clients and their consumers every day. Sustainability is an integral part of the way we do business, focused on the key areas in which we can make a positive difference. For more information, please visit www.selecta.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) - Get Report aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005675/en/

