Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Indian shares gain on metals boost, U.S. vaccine approval

By Vishwadha Chander
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

BENGALURU, Aug 24 (Reuters) - India’s benchmark stock indexes rose on Tuesday, driven by metal shares after a recent correction, with sentiment aided by a full U.S. approval for a COVID-19 vaccine.

By 0507 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.26% each, at 16,539.15 and 55,700.99, respectively.

The Nifty Metal index rebounded after four sessions of losses to climb as much as 2.55%, led by a 2.8%-3.2% gain among Vedanta, Hindalco, and Steel Authority of India.

Energy company GAIL rose as much as 5.1% after the Indian government, in a program aimed at boosting infrastructure spending and spurring economic growth, said it plans to monetise $81 billion worth of state assets over the next four years. This includes already built gas pipelines and roads, among others.

“If implemented effectively, the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) will help target two birds with one stone — fund crucial infrastructure projects yet keep fiscal consolidation plans on track without compromising on capex allocations,” Radhika Rao, senior vice president at DBS Bank, said in a note.

Asian stocks, meanwhile, tracked a bounce on Wall Street after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

“The approval has definitely impacted sentiment. Investors are also hoping the U.S. will not taper pandemic-related stimulus at a Federal Reserve symposium later this week, as cases continue to rise in that country,” said Sumit Pokharna, vice president research, at Kotak Securities.

Among other shares, Maruti Suzuki fell as much as 1.25% after the country’s antitrust regulator on Monday fined it 2 billion rupees ($27 million) for anti-competitive practices related to how it forced dealers to discount cars.

Home loan company Aptus Value Housing Finance and chemicals-maker Chemplast Sanmar fell about 2% each in their debuts. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
201K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Radhika Rao
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Indian#Pipelines#Infrastructure#Bengaluru#Nse Nifty#S P Bse Sensex#Nifty Metal#Steel Authority Of India#Nmp#Dbs Bank#Asian#Federal Reserve#Kotak Securities#Maruti Suzuki#Chemplast Sanmar#Uttaresh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Stockswtvbam.com

European stocks edge higher in cautious trading

(Reuters) – European stocks edged higher on Thursday supported by oil and chemical companies, while doubts over monetary policy outlook and signs of slowing global growth limited gains across the board. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1% by 0713 GMT after Asian shares slid as concerns grew over...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Peso, baht lead Asia FX declines, Indian rupee gains ahead of U.S. jobs data

* Indian rupee hovers near three-month high * South Korean won slips from a three-week peak * Thai baht slides 0.4%, stocks flat By Sameer Manekar Sept 2 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were largely mixed on Thursday, with the Philippine peso and the Thai baht leading declines as rising coronavirus cases in the region weighed on sentiment, while the Indian rupee hovered near a three-month high. Investors now await the U.S. August non-farm payrolls data due Friday, which could give more clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's timeline on tapering of asset purchases, with a weaker jobs number likely adding further pressure on the U.S. dollar. Among regional equities, South Korean stocks lost nearly 1% and shares in Malaysia and Indonesia shed about 0.3% each, while India's Nifty 50 and the Philippine bourse advanced more than 0.5%. The Philippine peso weakened for a second straight day, making a rocky start to September after adding 0.7% in August, as the country crossed 2 million COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with a fifth of those recorded last month. "Regional peers Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia are also seeing tentative easing off or stabilization in daily COVID-19 case counts, while the contagion trajectory remains on an uptrend in Philippines," analysts at Maybank said in a note. "With COVID-19 risks intact, recovery in the Philippine peso could be choppy, particularly against regional peers." Data on Wednesday showed factory activity in the Philippines contracted in August for the first time since May, in line with some other regional economies as well as top trading partner China as a resurgence in new infections disrupted supply chains. The Thai baht depreciated 0.5% against the U.S. dollar in its biggest drop in nearly a month, as the country started lifting movement curbs even as the threat of rising COVID-19 cases persists. Indonesia along with Thailand, two of the biggest economies in Southeast Asia, have started easing COVID-19 curbs after seeing cases fall, while health experts say a resurgence in new infections is likely due to low vaccination rates. The Indian rupee traded at 72.9925 per dollar as at 0630 GMT, lingering near a June 11 peak despite the country registering its highest number of new infections in two months on Thursday. South Korea's won snapped a four-day rally to hit a nearly three-week high, after data showed August consumer inflation stayed at a nine-year peak. "South Korea's elevated consumer price index reading for August justifies to some extent Bank of Korea's decision to begin the process of monetary accommodation withdrawal," analysts at Mizuho Bank said. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 5.7 basis points to 6.113% ** India's Mahindra and Mahindra flags production hit due to chip shortage - nL4N2Q414T ** Singapore Exchange to issue easier rules for SPAC listings - sources - nL1N2Q4051 Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0658 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD X DAILY % S YTD % % % Japan -0.05 -6.1 <.N2 0.33 4.0 9 25> China.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares hit record highs on financial gains, Q1 GDP jump

BENGALURU, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit all-time highs on Wednesday, helped by financials and automaker stocks, and after data showed the economy grew more than 20% in the June-quarter. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.22% at 17,170.25 by 0347 GMT and the benchmark S&P...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares slip from record peaks as metals, IT stocks drag

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares pulled back from record highs to end lower on Wednesday, dragged by technology and metal stocks as well as subdued automobile sales, with investors booking some profits on valuation concerns. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.33% at 17,076.25, after scaling an all-time...
Stocksinvesting.com

India shares lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.33%

Investing.com – India equities were lower at the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Metals , IT and Technology sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 fell 0.33%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index fell 0.37%. The biggest gainers of the session on the...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks gain for 4th day on tech boost, strong trade data

SEOUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended higher on Wednesday on tech boost and strong exports data, though gains were capped on concerns over rising coronavirus cases and caution ahead of U.S. jobs data later this week. The won and the benchmark bond yield edged up.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso weakens; Indian rupee near 3-month high

* Peso weakens most in nearly four weeks * Indian rupee at highest since June 11 * China factory activity contracts in Aug By Sameer Manekar Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso led losses among largely mixed currencies in Asia as a raft of weak regional data weighed on sentiment, while the Indian rupee strengthened on Wednesday to its highest in nearly three months on strong quarterly economic growth. Equities in the region were also mixed, with India's Nifty 50 scaling a record level for the fourth straight day, while shares in the Philippines and Malaysia both lost more than half a percent. A raft of IHS Markit data showed factory activity in Asia lost momentum in August due to a resurgence in coronavirus cases, with China - the region's biggest trading partner - logging a contraction for the first time since April last year. Indian rupee touched its highest since June 11 after logging in an almost 2% gain last month, and the Nifty 50 climbed 0.6% to mark its eighth straight session of gains after data showed economy grew more than 20% in the June quarter. The massive growth rate, however, fell short of the 21.4% expansion forecast by the Indian central bank. "With this growth print illustrating the fragility of the overall economic recovery, and with risks still to the downside, we do not see the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee normalizing policy in a hurry," Bank of America analysts said. Analysts at the North Carolina, U.S.-based bank maintained their FY22 real GDP growth estimate for India at 9.3%, and expect the RBI to hike its reverse repo rate in the first half of 2022 and policy repo rate next June or August. Nifty 50 reversed course later in the day to trade 0.2% lower, as of 0600 GMT. The Philippine peso slipped as much as 0.9% after data showed manufacturing activity contracted in August, while equities in Manila declined more than 1% as daily coronavirus cases in the country touched a record high earlier in the week. "With COVID-19 risks intact, recovery in the Philippine peso could be choppy, particularly against regional peers," analysts at Maybank said in a note. Among other Asian currencies, the Malaysian ringgit, South Korean won, and the Taiwanese dollar each strengthened up to 0.3% as the U.S. dollar remained pinned near its three-week lows. Investor focus has shifted to U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later this week. A weaker August jobs number could support the case for the Federal Reserve prolonging its dovish stance, adding further pressure on the U.S. dollar. Among equities, the Malaysian benchmark index was the top loser, while Singapore shares advanced more than 1% after closing 1.5% lower on Tuesday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian rupiah slips 0.2%, equities down 0.7% ** Indonesia's annual inflation rate edges up in August to highest in three months - nJ9N2NC01S ** S.Korea's won up 0.3% on its fourth day of gains Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0638 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY % YTD % % Japan -0.19 -6.34 1.29 3.67 China.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares hit all-time highs on tech boost; GDP data awaited

BENGALURU, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record highs for a second straight session on Tuesday, boosted by technology stocks and telecom firm Bharti Airtel, with investors focusing on economic growth data due later in the day. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.18% at 16,960.75...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Australian shares rise on tech, miners boost; banks cap gains

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose slightly for a second straight session on Tuesday, led by mining and technology stocks, although the gains were capped by weakness in heavyweight banking stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1% to 7,510.3 by 0039 GMT, after having closed 0.2% higher on Monday.
Marketskfgo.com

Asia shares ease as weak China data weighs

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asia stock markets opened lower on Tuesday despite fresh all-time highs on Wall Street, as worries about China’s slowing economic growth and regulatory changes weighed on investor sentiment. MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan slipped 0.25%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell more than 0.3%...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah lead Asian currencies higher

* Thai baht near two-month high * Philippine peso slips * S.Korea's won set to soften for third straight month * Malaysian markets closed for a holiday By Sameer Manekar Aug 31 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies firmed on Tuesday, with the Thai baht and Indonesian rupiah leading the pack, as the U.S. dollar remained under pressure from waning conviction about any immediate U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus tapering. The baht extended its gains into a third consecutive session, appreciating as much as 0.4% to hit a near two-month high, while the Indonesian rupiah rose for a second day to scale a near one-month high. The U.S. dollar index hovered near its two-week lows against a basket of currencies, stabilising from falls after Powell's speech last week that offered no clear signs on the central bank's plan to cut its asset purchases. "Asian currencies may be in a good position this week, with risk environment leaning broadly risk-on, and the market still digesting Powell's dovish leanings," analysts at Singapore-bank OCBC said in a note. The next thing on investors' radar is the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in the week. A weaker August jobs numbers could solidify the case for the Fed prolonging its dovish stance. The baht was further supported by Thailand's cabinet approving $1.37 billion in relief measures on Monday to counter the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak as data on Monday showed factory output growth slowed down in July. "In the near-term we could see the Thai baht rally toward the strong support zone around 32.25 from more foreign fund inflows in Thai assets, especially equities due to optimism over the COVID situation," Poon Panichpibool, markets strategists at Krung Thai Bank said. "However, the fast rally of the baht recently could urge the Bank of Thailand to intervene in the market to lower the volatility," Panichpibool added. The currency was set to appreciate more than 1% in August, while equities in Bangkok, which traded nearly flat on Tuesday, were on track to end the month nearly 8% stronger. Indonesia's rupiah was also set to add more than 1% in August, with the shares in Jakarta eyeing a more than 3% gain over the month. The Philippine peso, the outlier in the region, declined 0.3% on Tuesday but was set to add 0.4% in August. South Korea's won, on the other hand, was on a path to depreciate for a third straight month. Elsewhere, equities largely traded in the red, with Singapore shares declining the most to hit their lowest since mid-May as weak factory activity data from China, the region's biggest trading partner, showing signs of increasing economic pressures. Markets in Malaysia were closed for a holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 2.0 basis points to 6.121% ** China's multi-pronged crackdown on its tech companies - ** S. Korea drafts aggressive spending plan for 2022, taking debt to 50% of GDP - Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0342 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan +0.05 -6.0 <.N2 0.3 1.56 3 25> China.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares hit record highs on auto stocks, Asia boost

BENGALURU, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares jumped to record highs on Monday, boosted by automaker and metal stocks, while broader Asian peers' rise on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech last week also aided gains. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.67% at 16,817.40 by 0352...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares hit record highs on metals rally, dovish Fed prospects

BENGALURU, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record highs on Monday, boosted by automobile and metals’ stocks, with sentiment broadly supported by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s signal that the U.S. central bank would remain patient in winding down its stimulus. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 1.03%...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares close little changed as metals, Airtel drag

BENGALURU, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended little changed on Thursday, with losses in telecom major Bharti Airtel and metals and see-sawing banking stocks ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts countered gains in energy and consumer goods. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.01% higher at...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares flat as financials counter tech gains

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian blue-chip stock indexes retreated from record highs to end flat on Wednesday following a subdued start to trading in European peers, with losses in domestic financial stocks offsetting gains in technology and metal companies. The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.06% higher at 16,634.65, while the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy