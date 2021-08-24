Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Flytxt Applauded By Frost & Sullivan For Improving Telcos' Marketing Agility With Its AI/ML Applications

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

Flytxt's AI solutions aid rapid decision making and contextualize interactions to help telcos take customer engagement to the next level

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recognizes Flytxt with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award for its artificial intelligence (AI) in telecom marketing. As the telecommunications industry transitioned from rule-based to augmented/autonomous marketing, Flytxt adapted its technology using AI, data analytics, and machine learning (ML) to enable hyper-personalization at scale.

"Flytxt's uniquely differentiated software applications and best practices help telco marketers with data-driven decisions that maximize customer lifetime value," said Hemangi Patel, Senior Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "Its AI/ML applications handle decisions and actions dynamically and contextually, rapidly analyzing high data volumes to arrive at the best opportunities to uplift customer value. Flytxt's out-of-the-box solutions are easy to deploy and maintain without burdening in-house data engineers and scientists."

Flytxt's proprietary CVM technology (data model, embedded analytics, explainable AI, and privacy preservation) is offered through a broad set of solutions used by more than 70 telcos globally. The company helps enterprises to deliver comprehensive data-driven digital experiences via its omnichannel CVM solution packaging AI, analytics, and marketing automation. CVM-in-a-box is a tightly packaged solution for smaller enterprises and business units to benefit from AI-driven marketing rapidly. The CVM accelerator solutions provide AI and analytics purpose-built to augment enterprises' existing customer engagement systems and achieve the desired CVM goals faster.

"Flytxt's autonomous and explainable AI applications drive marketing optimization at scale. These applications ensure that enterprises will never miss any opportunity to maximize customer value across numerous micro-moments and contexts," noted Ruman Ahmed, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "Its AI/ML solutions deliver the right set of decisioning variables and logic to meet changing market dynamics in different markets. With its continued AI/ML innovation and proven results in various use cases across multiple markets, Flytxt emerges as the AI and analytics partner of choice for telcos to drive customer lifetime value."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration. The Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini SinghP: +91-20 6718 9725E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About Flytxt

Flytxt is a Dutch company and a pioneer in marketing automation and AI technology; specializing in offering Customer Life-Time Value (CLTV) management solutions for subscription and usage businesses such as Telecom, Banking, Utilities, (online) Media & Entertainment, and Travel. Our solutions are used by more than 100 enterprises including 70 leading Telecom operators across the world to increase customer lifetime value through increased upsell, cross sell, and retention.

Contact: Pravin VijayP: +91-9745961333E: Pravin.vijay@flytxt.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flytxt-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-improving-telcos-marketing-agility-with-its-aiml-applications-301360358.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Marketing#Digital Marketing#Software Applications#Marketing Automation#Ai#Omnichannel Cvm#Mega Trends#Tarini Singh Frost Com#Flytxt Flytxt#Dutch#Customer Life Time Value#Cltv#Telecom#Media Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Aerospace & DefenseKPVI Newschannel 6

Frost & Sullivan Reveals the Growth Opportunities in the Urban Air Mobility Industry

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Air travel's evolution is completing a full circle since its inception in the early 1920s. Flying has evolved from general aviation into commercial airline and business aviation. While business charters are accessible to only a few segments of the population that will rapidly change as urban air mobility (UAM) platforms become a reality. The influx of established aerospace, automotive and technology companies into the industry, backed by technological advancements and government initiatives, is expected to be a catalyst.
TechnologyHigh Point Enterprise

AI in the public sector: Improving government operations with AI at the edge

See how AI is transforming how government agencies do their work as they capture increasing amounts of data at the edge that quickly becomes valuable insights. Here’s a bold statement for you: The expansion of AI is revolutionizing the public sector—and transforming how state and local governments, departments, and agencies do their work.
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

5G Enables AI to Unleash Its Vast Potential

5G development and deployment are accelerating, especially in Asia. Field trials are underway, components are coming, and testing covers the spectrum in more ways than one. What are the challenges and how is the ecosystem shaping up? Find out more in this month’s In Focus series. 3G led us into...
SoftwareRebel Yell

Cloud Advertising Market Is Booming Worldwide | Amazon, Salesforce, Rackspace, Oracle, Viant Technology

JCMR Recently announced Global Cloud Advertising Market Report 2021 is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key players growth. The Cloud Advertising study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of worldwide Cloud Advertising Market with its specific geographical regions including following key players Amazon, Salesforce, Rackspace, Oracle, Viant Technology, Google, Imagine Communications, Adobe Systems, IBM, Marin Software.
SoftwareKPVI Newschannel 6

Veson Nautical Announces Acquisition of Data Solutions Product Oceanbolt

Innovative Market Data Solution for Bulk Commodities and Shipping Operations Acquired by Commercial Maritime Software Leader. BOSTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Veson Nautical, the global market leader for commercial maritime software, is proud to announce its strategic acquisition of Oceanbolt, a dynamic data solutions product for bulk commodity trade flow analysis and marine shipping intelligence.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Rockwell Automation Completes Acquisition Of Plex Systems

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) - Get Rockwell Automation, Inc. Report, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Plex Systems, the leading cloud-native smart manufacturing platform. Plex offers the only single-instance, multi-tenant Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) manufacturing platform operating at...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Singtel counts on telco edge to crack enterprise 5G market

Singtel is counting on its investments in its multi-access edge compute (MEC) platform to stand out in the enterprise market for 5G services as deployment of the next-generation mobile network ramps up in Singapore and the region. Speaking at a media briefing on Singtel’s 5G strategy, Bill Chang, CEO of...
Cell PhonesKPVI Newschannel 6

Pradeo Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Offering Leading Mobile Security to Organizations with Its Pioneering AI Technology Solution Suite

Pradeo empowers organizations to consolidate their mobile security posture around a single, turnkey bundle and a coherent strategy. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the mobile security market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Pradeo with the 2021 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for supporting enterprise mobility with its unified, feature-rich AI services. By protecting managed and unmanaged mobile devices, its solution stack is especially valuable to organizations with bring-your-own-device (BYOD) operation models.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

TCG Process Partners With Wipro To Transform Document-driven Processes With Artificial Intelligence

BAAR, Switzerland, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCG Process, a leading intelligent document processing (IDP) solution provider with headquarters based in Switzerland, today announced a new, global partnership with Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. This partnership...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Markets, 2021-2026 - Competitive Quadrant, Market Share Analysis, & Strategic Initiatives

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Market (2021-2026) by Component, Business Application, Organization Size, Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Market is estimated to be USD 2.31 Bn in 2021 and...
Businessmartechseries.com

Accedian and Cisco Collaborate to Elevate Dynamic Service Assurance and Improve Customer Experiences

– Accedian to become an official member of the Cisco DevNet SolutionsPlus Program. Accedian, a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection, and end user experience solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Cisco to deliver unrivaled business insights through a cloud-native, single pane-of-glass view of network and service performance. Cisco will offer Accedian’s Skylight for near real-time network performance monitoring, analytics and assurance within its Cisco Crosswork Network Automation platform to offer Accedian Skylight for Cisco Network Automation, a complete solution for orchestrated service assurance.
SoftwareEntrepreneur

Why AI Is Relevant To Conversational Marketing

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Conversational marketing is a feedback-oriented, personalized, one-on-one marketing practice. It uses two-way communication to identify interests of potential customers and communicate with them using offers and information relevant to them. The communication aims at knowing what the customer wants directly from the brand compared with following traditional methods such as demographic study and usage tracking. Marketers want to have one-on-one conversations with their customers to learn what they are looking for, and develop a stronger, long-term relationship with them. These make conversions easier, faster and boost brand loyalty.
Engineeringelectronicproducts.com

PMICs roll out to support AI-enabled applications

Artificial intelligence (AI) applications require higher power and faster processing, which is driving some changes in the design of power management ICs (PMICs). These new requirements range from higher current support and better efficiency to improved thermal management and smaller solution size. Power IC makers agree that AI capabilities are...
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

5 Ways to Improve Customer Experience With AI

Customer experience is the central metric to measure an organization’s success. In fact, 45.9% of businesses will consider it as their top priority for the next 5 years, followed by product (33.6%) and pricing (20.5%). Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the latest entrant to improve the customer experience. In 2019, AI...
SoftwarePosted by
The Associated Press

SYSPRO Highlights Strong H1 2021 Momentum as it Helps Manufacturers Improve Agility and Adjust to Changing Market Conditions

SYSPRO, a leading global provider of ERP software, today announced highlights from its strong momentum during the first half of 2021, driven by its ability to accelerate digital transformation and increase agility for its manufacturing and distribution customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005090/en/. SYSPRO...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

NX Filtration Lauded By Frost & Sullivan For Its Industry-leading, Sustainable Nanofiltration Solutions

Its highly effective and resilient solutions allow users to manage the selectivity properties of the membranes at a nanoscale. LONDON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global water and wastewater treatment membrane market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Netherlands-based NX Filtration with the 2021 Global New Product Innovation Award for its unique hollow fiber direct nanofiltration (dNF) product portfolio. NX Filtration use modified polyethersulfone made of non-toxic, fluor-free plastics; its dNF membrane offers matchless sustainability, cost-efficiency, and reliability.
ComputersInfoworld

What is a data warehouse? The source of business intelligence

Databases are typically classified as relational (SQL) or NoSQL, and transactional (OLTP), analytic (OLAP), or hybrid (HTAP). Departmental and special-purpose databases were initially considered huge improvements to business practices, but later derided as “islands.” Attempts to create unified databases for all data across an enterprise are classified as data lakes if the data is left in its native format, and data warehouses if the data is brought into a common format and schema. Subsets of a data warehouse are called data marts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy