Family: Belgian bullet at Kabul airport | Abroad

The Pentagon has confirmed an explosion outside of Kabul airport, with an unconfirmed number of casualties — though some reports suggest as many as 20 people have been killed. This comes after officials from the United States, Britain and Australia urged people to stay away from the airport, citing a terrorist threat, while the massive evacuation of Afghans and foreign nationals continues. New warnings emerged on Thursday about a threat from the radical ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan, ISIS-Khorasan. British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey suggested the threat was "highly credible" and potentially imminent. The airport has been the scene of a chaotic evacuation effort following the Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan, leaving thousands worried about a return of a brutal rule.