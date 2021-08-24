Cancel
Wheeling, WV

City of Wheeling Pitches In for Madison School Playground

Intelligencer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Wheeling is moving forward with its contribution to a collaborative effort that will bring a new community playground to Madison School on Wheeling Island. Last week, Wheeling City Council introduced an ordinance authorizing City Manager Robert Herron to spend $32,000 with The House of the Carpenter. This allocation represents the city’s contribution to a project stemming from an agreement between The House of the Carpenter and Ohio County Schools.

