Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Items Stolen From Glendale Storage Unit

GLENDALE (CBSLA) — One couple lost thousands of dollars worth of items after their storage unit was targeted during a break-in at a Glendale Public Storage facility.

“I would say between $75,000 and $100,000, potentially higher,” said Joseph Achekian. “It’s taken me years and time to collect everything and to be taken away in 24 hours; it’s disheartening.”

Achekian kept prized possessions — including sports memorabilia, about two thousand comic books and at least 120 pairs of shoes — inside the storage unit. Some of the sports memorabilia were from legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant .

The thieves targeted the storage unit twice, but police are hopeful they’ll be able to track the suspects down due to the records that the victims kept of their items.

Glendale Police told CBS LA that the first burglary happened on Sunday morning and the second break-in happened later that day.

The Achekians say they had a chance to see surveillance video from nearby businesses and that they could see the suspects walk out of the gate and start loading up vehicles.

So far, no suspect information has been publicly released.