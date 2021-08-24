Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating KymriahÂ® as second-line treatment in aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Phase III BELINDA study did not meet primary endpoint of event-free survival for patients with aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma who had primary refractory disease or who relapsed within 12 months of first-line treatment. Novartis CAR-T innovation continues...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novartis#Non Hodgkin Lymphoma#B Cell Lymphoma#Follicular Lymphoma#Belinda#Streetinsider Premium#Phase Iii Belinda#Nhl#Soc#Md#Efs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Cancercancernetwork.com

FDA Converts Indication for Pembrolizumab as Frontline Therapy for Bladder Cancer to Full Approval

The FDA has granted a full approval to pembrolizumab for the treatment of platinum-ineligible patients with urothelial cancer. An accelerated approval for pembrolizumab (Keytruda) as therapy for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who are not eligible to receive platinum-based therapies has been converted to full approval following meetings with the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC), reported the drug’s developer, Merck.1.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Orphalan announces FDA acceptance for filing of New Drug Application (NDA) for trientine tetrahydrochloride (TETA 4HCl) for the treatment of Wilson's Disease

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Orphalan announces FDA acceptance for filing of New Drug Application (NDA) for trientine tetrahydrochloride (TETA 4HCl) for the treatment of Wilson's Disease. -NDA supported by positive data from Phase 3 CHELATE clinical trial. -Â TETA 4-HCl previously...
Medical & Biotechhoustonmirror.com

Hunter Syndrome Pipeline Analysis - Therapeutic Assessment, Emerging Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Clinical and Non-Clinical Studies | Key Companies includes AVRO Bio, Regenxbio, JCR Pharma, Denali and Others

Globally, some of the key companies in the Hunter Syndrome Therapeutics Landscape include JCR Pharmaceuticals, Denali Therapeutics, AVRO Bio, Regenxbio, and several others. Hunter Syndrome pipeline is robust and possesses multiple potential drugs in late and mid-stage developments to be launched in the near future. Some of the key Hunter Syndrome pipeline therapies include AVR-RD-05, RGX-121, DNL310, JR-141, and many more.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Assembly Bio Halts HBV Study, Moderna Initiates Submission For COVID-19 Booster Dose, FDA Nod For BeiGene, Tiziana Out-Licenses Foralumab

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 1) AbbVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ABBV) (after hitting a 52-week high in morning trading, the stock pulled back on the FDA requiring a heart risk warning on the label of its arthritis drug Rinvaq)
Medical & BiotechMarietta Daily Journal

Moderna makes twice as many antibodies as Pfizer, study says

Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine generated more than double the antibodies of a similar shot made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE in research that compared immune responses evoked by the two inoculations. The study is one of the first to compare levels of antibodies produced by the two vaccines, which...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

BeiGene (BGNE) Granted FDA Approval for BRUKINSA to Treat WM

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) announced that BRUKINSAÂ® (zanubrutinib) has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with WaldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia (WM). "We are delighted by...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Incyte - MorphoSys's Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Drug Wins European Approval

The European Commission (EC) has granted conditional approval to Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) - MorphoSys AG's (NASDAQ:MOR) Minjuvi (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The approval covers Minjuvi combined with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, for DLBCL patients who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Clinical Trial of Tisagenlecleucel in Aggressive B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Fails to Meet Primary Endpoint

Tisagenlecleucel is a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy already indicated for B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Updated findings from the BELINDA study have found that tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah; Novartis) failed to meet its primary endpoint of event-free survival among patients with aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Novartis' Kymriah Disappoints in Phase III for Aggressive B-Cell NHL

Novartis reported that its Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) failed to hit its primary endpoint in the Phase III BELINDA trial in aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) after relapse or lack of response to first-line treatment. Kymriah is the company’s CD19-directed CAR-T therapy, which is approved for patients up to 25 years of age with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) or adults with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.
CancerMedPage Today

Non-Chemo Regimen Highly Active in R/R Hodgkin Lymphoma

Three-fourths of patients with relapsed/refractory Hodgkin lymphoma remained alive without disease progression 3 years after treatment with nivolumab (Opdivo) and brentuximab vedotin (Adcetris), a prospective multicenter trial showed. Patients who proceeded to autologous stem-cell transplant (ASCT) after nivolumab-brentuximab treatment had a 3-year progression-free survival (PFS) of 91%. The 3-year overall...
Medical & Biotechpharmatimes.com

NICE recommends Novartis’ Rydapt for AdvSM treatment

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Novartis’ Rydapt (midostaurin) for the treatment of aggressive systemic mastocytosis, systemic mastocytosis with associated haematological neoplasms or mast cell leukaemia (collectively called AdvSM). Midostaurin is the first and only licensed treatment for AdvSM in the UK and has been...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA approves Janssen’s twice-yearly antipsychotic for schizophrenia

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Janssen Pharmaceutical’s long-acting atypical antipsychotic, Invega Hafyera (six-month paliperidone palmitate) to treat adults with schizophrenia. Invega Hafyera is the first-ever twice-yearly injectable drug to obtain FDA approval, the company noted. The treatment is intended for patients who were treated with Invega...
Industrycancernetwork.com

FDA Approves Zanubrutinib for the Treatment Waldenströms Macroglobulinemia

Zanubrutinib has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients with Waldenströms macroglobulinemia based on the results of the phase 3 ASPEN trial. Zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients withWaldenströms macroglobulinemia, according to a press release from the FDA.1. The approval...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces U.S. Approval of Monoclonal Antibody Patent

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, is pleased to announce that a further patent application entitled MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES TO HUMAN FLT3/FLK2 RECEPTOR PROTEIN has been approved and issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent was issued on 31 August 2021 as Patent Number US 11,104,738. This follows the issuance of the patent METHOD OF ELIMINATING HEMATOPOIETIC STEM CELLS/HEMATOPOIETIC PROGENITORS (HSC/HP) IN A PATIENT USING BI-SPECIFIC ANTIBODIES, as announced on 2 June 2021. Both patents represent a further important step in the development of the Company's suite of intellectual property (IP) and protection of its products candidates including CDX antibody and HEMO-CAR-T.
CancerMedPage Today

Ensartinib Tops Crizotinib in ALK-Positive NSCLC

The investigational ALK inhibitor ensartinib demonstrated better efficacy than crizotinib (Xalkori) against systemic and intracranial disease in patients with ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to the eXalt3 randomized clinical trial. With a median follow-up of 23.8 months for patients treated with ensartinib and 20.2 months for those treated...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

FDA Crackdown on JAK Drug Class Unwelcome News for Pharma Giants

Eli Lilly & Co, Pfizer, and AbbVie have been asked by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to tell consumers about the potential risks of their high-profile Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor drugs. The FDA said all approved medications involving JAK inhibitors that treat certain chronic inflammatory conditions require warnings about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy