Powerwalk Exercise Class

elkrivermn.gov
 9 days ago

Senior Activity Center Staff Norine Bell will lead this fun and energetic exercise class. You will get a great workout in by moving to the beat of music by doing different walking steps. Exercise balls and bands may be used occasionally. The class will end with stretching exercises. No need to register in advance. Just show up and be prepared to burn calories!

