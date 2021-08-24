Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Invasive fish push westward as the Mediterranean Sea slowly becomes tropical

The Guardian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePasquale Tuccio docks his small, blue and white wooden boat at the old pier on Linosa, one of Italy’s tiny Pelagie islands in the strait of Sicily. Inspecting his gillnet, he finds a slipper lobster, some sea bream, a bunch of parrotfish – and about six rabbitfish. Unlike his fellow fishers, who toss rabbitfish back, Tuccio will take them home for his cat. The fish have venomous spines, however, and he still remembers his first encounter with them. “I got stung only once,” Tuccio says. “I hope it won’t happen again. It was so painful.”

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mediterranean Sea#Tropical Fish#Eastern Mediterranean#Pacific Oceans#Parrotfish#Indian#Greek#Cornetfish#Dodecanese#Ceuta#Marine Research#Lessepsian#Un#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
HobbiesOutdoor Life

3 “Rough Fish” Species That Are Getting Recognized as Game Fish

Many anglers have a primary focus when it comes to the fish we target. Some of us even narrow it down to the kind of fishing we do for a particular species, whether it’s throwing topwaters for bass or trolling for salmon. But North America has more than 800 species of freshwater fish, so inherently we are missing out by being too selective. You shouldn’t be. There’s too much to learn and too much fun to be had by chasing a variety of fish species.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

5 gruesome killer whale attacks

Killer whales are the largest member of the dolphin family, and quite possibly the most terrifying — at least if you're a seal, sea lion or whale. These toothy predators hunt in packs, not unlike sleek marine wolves, and they're capable of bringing down prey larger than themselves. Killer whales,...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Video shows dolphins building mud rings to catch prey in Caribbean

Bottlenose dolphins employ many tactics to hunt fish, like using their tails or swimming alongside fishermen. But a new study has discovered that the animals build mud rings to trap prey in the Caribbean — the first time it’s been seen in the region.This hunting technique has only been seen up until now in the Florida Keys. It involves one dolphin from the pack kicking its tail near the seafloor to build up a mud ring. The fish get trapped in the ring and try to escape via the surface - but as they break through the water, the...
AnimalsBBC

Dolphins 'alert' rescuers to lost swimmer

A swimmer missing for almost 10 hours off the Irish coast was rescued after a lifeboat crew's attention was drawn to a pod of dolphins. Following an extensive search, the RNLI volunteers spotted the exhausted man among the dolphins in the sea near Castlegregory in County Kerry. The animals are...
AnimalsMysuncoast.com

New bug-eating plant discovered along Pacific Coast

(CNN) – For the first time in 20 years, a new species of insect-eating plant has been identified. You can find it along North America’s Pacific Coast. Its scientific name is Triantha occidentalis, but it’s commonly known as the western false asphodel. The plant is found in boggy, coastal areas...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Where’s Wally? Famous travelling UK walrus sets up home on motorboat

Europe’s famous travelling walrus appears to have set up home on a motorboat in Ireland.The Arctic animal, which is thought to have originally come from Svalbard, north of Norway, has previously been spotted hundreds of miles from home in France, England and Wales.In its latest escapade, the walrus, dubbed “Wally”, was seen relaxing on a moored boat belonging to Clonakilty Distillery in West Cork.Clonakilty Distillery shared video footage on Twitter showing the walrus on board the floating vessel in the middle of the sea.The distillery wrote: “One of our team had an unexpected Artic visitor on their boat this...
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

Beach Closes as Unusually Aggressive Cows Are Injuring Tourists

Locals cows are fighting back and officials are at their tipping point. The French-owned Mediterranean island known as Corsica is home to white sandy beaches, cerulean blue waters, and some pretty angry cows. The beaches were closed this week after an unusually aggressive herd of cows started attacking tourists out...
Animalsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Two fishermen found a lost deer swimming in the sea

Thousands of fishermen go out to search for fish in the sea every day. Many times they find strange things while they work. Nevertheless, find a deer it is not usually something everyday In their lifes. Such was the case with a small boat that had to help the animal return to the Dorset coast in the UK.
ScienceIFLScience

World's Most Northern Island Discovered Above Greenland

Greenland and the Danish Commonwealth just got a teeny bit bigger. Scientists say they accidentally discovered the northernmost island on the planet. Measuring a mere 30-by-60 meters (98-by-197 feet), the yet-to-be-named island is 780 meters (2,559 feet) north of Oodaaq, an island far-northern Greenland discovered by a Danish survey team in 1978. The discovery of this small but mighty island first came about when an expedition from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark recently headed to the northern stretches of Greenland to collect samples where they landed on Oodaaq Island — or so they thought.
Scienceecomagazine.com

Researchers Discover Fresh Water in the Mediterranean Sea

There is enough water on our planet, but by far the largest part is salt water that is unsuitable as drinking water. Therefore, especially in dry regions of the earth, the search for new freshwater resources is very active. An international team of researchers let by the University of Malta and GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel has now discovered strong evidence of a groundwater deposit off the coast of Malta. The results of their investigations have now been published in the international journal Geophysical Research Letters.
AnimalsDemocrat-Herald

Wildlife ranger captures amazing footage of an endangered basking shark in Scotland

A wildlife ranger captured amazing footage of an endangered basking shark as it swam along next to him. Craig Nisbet, 42, spotted a shark fin in the water and watched the animal swimming around before grabbing his snorkeling gear and camera in the hope of photographing it. Basking sharks migrate from waters off west Africa to Scotland's west coast where they gather to breed.
AnimalsBiloxi Sun Herald

Bottlenose dolphins use ‘mud rings’ to blindside fish in the Florida Keys

Bottlenose dolphins have a clever way of catching prey — and it involves “mud rings.”. The hunting strategy works when a single dolphin circles the bottom of the ocean floor and creates ring-shaped plumes of mud, according to a new study. Other dolphins, meanwhile, wait with mouths wide open and lunge out of the water to snatch fleeing fish.
Animalsdronedj.com

Drone captures efforts to free whale caught in shark net in Australia

Heartbreaking scenes of a juvenile whale trapped in shark nets off Australia’s Gold Coast for two days and two nights has reignited debate about the country’s shark control program. The humpback whale, which has been freed after a marathon rescue mission, still faces a fight for survival because rescuers have not been able to remove all portions of shark control equipment from its tail.
AnimalsBBC

Five dolphins die in 'highly unusual stranding event'

Five dolphins have washed up dead following what rescuers have described as an "unusual stranding event". The animals were part of a group of more than 50 bottlenose dolphins that got stuck in shallow water in the Highlands' Cromarty Firth. On Saturday, the group became stranded off Invergordon but were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy