Dune hasn't even hit theaters yet, and Denis Villeneuve is already thinking about how the movie could potentially evolve into a trilogy. According to Collider, Villeneuve discussed his plans for Dune and the sequels it could spawn during an interview with CBC Radio Canada. He explained that, while the first two movies are planned to cover the first novel in Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi series, a third movie could serve as an adaptation of Herbert's 1969 sequel novel Dune Messiah.