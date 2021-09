Following its exit from United Methodism, expressing dissatisfaction with the denomination’s stance denying the LGBTQ community’s full participation in all aspects of church life, Groome Church is rebranding itself as a progressive congregation with strong ties to traditional Christian theology. At the root of Christian doctrine are both the worship of the divine author of history, and adherence to the moral imperatives dictated by the same divine authority. The fundamental role of the church has always been to come to know the nature of God, and subsequently implement God’s will for creation in a meaningful and compassionate manner.