Obituaries

Jordan D. Williams

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan D. Williams, 24, of Arlington Drive, Pymatuning Township, passed away on Friday morning, August 20, 2021. He was born in Plant City, Fla., on Oct. 12, 1996, to Christopher Williams and the former Heather Lane. Jordan was a 2015 graduate of Commodore Perry High School, and during his youth, he was raised in the Transfer Church of God. His […]

www.recordargusnews.com

#Perry High School
Obituaries
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Jordan Rae Northcutt - Dr. Blake Williams Plyler

Jordan Rae Northcutt and Dr. Blake Williams Plyler exchanged marriage vows at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, in St. Edward Catholic Church. Officiating was the Rev. Erik Pohlmeier of Christ the King Catholic Church. The bride is the daughter of Janet and Randy Northcutt of Forrest City. She is the...
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Tyrone LeVance Johnson

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyrone “Ty” LeVance Johnson, 51, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on August 16, 2021, in Natchez, MS will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021, at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Rev. Melvin White officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Grand Ridge, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
Politicsfox46.com

Local veteran gets a note on car window over parking dispute

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – At first, it was something she did for her family. “I joined for my dad but stayed for myself. Every time reenlistment came up, there were no other options for me,” said Gina Danals. Now, 18 years later, the US Navy Chief has made...
Columbus, INRepublic

Kathleen R. Smith

Kathleen R. Smith, 89, of Columbus, passed from this life at 6:39am, August 3, 2021, at Otterbein Senior Life in Franklin. Mrs. Smith was the widow of Normand C. Smith. Arrangements are incomplete at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.
Indianapolis, INTribTown.com

Richard Ellis Johnson

Richard Ellis Johnson, 78, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed from this life to his eternal life on August 9, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1943 in Patoka, Indiana to Ellis and Margaret Beck Johnson. After graduating from Patoka High School, Dick attended Vincennes University and finished his Bachelors and Masters Degrees at Indiana State University. He spent 35 devoted years teaching middle school and coaching girls and boys athletics at Greensburg, Seymour, and Princeton, Indiana. Dick is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Barbara (Babs) Johnson, three children, David, Ellen, and Becky, granddaughter Gabby, and daughter-in-law Jen. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jerry Redman, Judy Miser, Martha Nell Clouse and Kate Davis and by his brother, Bruce Johnson. At age twelve Dick chose Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Patoka United Methodist Church, until moving to Indianapolis in 2016 when he transferred his membership to Center United Methodist Church. Supporting missions programs was important to Dick, particularly Gospelink and Wheeler Mission Ministry in Indianapolis. Favorite pastimes were following St. Louis Cardinal baseball and IU basketball.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Carroll and Kaye Quisenberry

Carroll and Kaye Quisenberry of Owensboro will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 4839 Millers Mill Road, Owensboro. The couple were married Aug. 13, 1971, at Pellville Baptist Church in Pellville. Bros. Wilson Lofland and Hobert Miller...
Hummelstown, PAthesunontheweb.com

Harold D. Chubb

Harold D. Chubb departed this earth on Monday, July 26, 2021 to be with his Savior, Jesus, at age 89. He was the son of the late Halley and Anna (Noll) Chubb. He married the love of his life, Nancy J. Hershey, and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Port Arthur, TXPort Arthur News

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton, of Port Arthur, TX transitioned from this earthly life at Methodist Hospital (Houston) on July 24, 2021. A native of Port Arthur, she graduated Lincoln High School class of 1976 and attended Paul Quinn in Waco Texas. Mrs. Bonton was an employee of the Port Arthur...
Lacona, IAkniakrls.com

Leonard Bishop

A Mass of Remembrance and Celebration for Leonard Bishop will be Saturday, August 14th at 11:00am at the Bishop Farm 191 Perry Street in Lacona. There will be a catered lunch served, as well as a time for catching up, celebrating life, and yard games.
Manteca, CAManteca Bulletin

Mary Burkett

Mary Burkett, 92, of Helena, MT crossed over from this life to the next on July 26th, 2021. Mary loved her lovely brick house on 6th Ave and received her wish to die at home. She passed peacefully, surrounded by all her children and their spouses, while home receiving hospice care following a hemorrhagic stroke.
Mentone, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Linda L. Besson Cochran

MENTONE – Linda L. Besson Cochran, 83, of Mentone, passed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. Linda was born on April 12, 1938, in Warsaw, to the late William Earl and Leona Leininger Besson. She was raised by her father, and, after her mother’s passing, her stepmother, Lela. She was married on May 20, 1961, in Mentone, to William "Bill" M. Cochran, who preceded her in death on March 15, 2018.
Metropolis, ILmetropolisplanet.com

Whites celebrate diamond anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Amon White, of Metropolis, marked their 60th anniversary on July 29. To commemorate their diamond anniversary, family and friends attended an informal open house on July 17 at Central Hall in Metropolis. Amon and Marilyn (Robinson) White were married on July 29, 1961, in Sesser. Attendants were...
Tiffin, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch, 44, of Tiffin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Mercy Health — St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born Feb. 4, 1977, in Tiffin, to Virgil and Ruth (Webb) Holbrook. She married Kevin Mitsch Sept. 22, 2000. Donna was the youngest daughter of Virgil and Ruth...
Greenville, PArecordargusnews.com

SERVICES

COLPETZER — Samuel Robert, 47, of Laver Road, Greenville (Perry Township). Family and friends may call on Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 3223 Perry Highway, Sheakleyville. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Brock Henry of the Calvary Fellowship Chapel officiating. Samuel will be […]
Tangipahoa Parish, LAHammond Daily Star

Charles Wayne Pittman

Charlie Pittman served the public four decades in law enforcement before he officially retired Friday from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. He also served in the US Marine Corps and in the Louisiana Air National Guard. “It has been a honor to serve with Hammond PD and the Tangipahoa Parish...
Amherst, OHChronicle-Telegram

Edward J. Scott

Edward 'Eddie' Scott, 48, of Amherst, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 16, 2021 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Alexana 'Ali' Scott; children, Alexis, Jacob and Sofia Scott; parents, Ronald and Rae Ann (nee Stanziano) Scott and brothers, Robert (Tressie) and Adam (Jessica) Scott.
Saint George, UTstgeorgeutah.com

Leland Samuels Johanson

The best husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend peacefully left this life surrounded by family on Aug. 21, 2021. Leland Samuels Johanson mortal journey began in Willows, California on July 5, 1933. The son of Walter and Henrietta Samuels Johanson, he was raised in the San Francisco Bay area. After graduating from Burlingame High, he served in the Korean War infantry from 1953-1954.
Centerburg, OHMount Vernon News

Fundraiser for Centerburg family

CENTERBURG – A roadway disaster has left the owners of a local restaurant and bar in a medical crisis. According to an email from Heart of Ohio Days organizer Candy McCracken to the Mount Vernon News, the accident occurred on the night of June 25. Jason and Teresa Harter, owners...
West Branch, MIogemawherald.com

Judith Ann Klemetti

Judith Ann Klemetti, age 77, died on Sunday August 8, 2021. She was the daughter of Neoma Norton Reid of West Branch, MI. Judy was born October 21, 1943, and grew up in West Branch, MI, where she graduated with the Ogemaw Class of 1961. She loved traveling with her...

