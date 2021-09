Cody Parkey will not be the last kicker standing for the Cleveland Browns when the preseason ends. According to Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com, the Browns placed Parkey on injured reserve Monday with a quad issue. Because Parkey is going on IR at this point of the year, he cannot be designated to return for the Browns this season. The 29-year-old could kick for another club during the campaign if he and the Browns reach an injury settlement.