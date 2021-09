One thing had led to another, and one confrontation of company-dispatched detectives and miners had led to another — truly the tensions were high and 10 were dead — and eventually open warfare broke out in the southern coalfields of West Virginia. The security forces were determined, the miners armed, the conflict brutal and deadly. President Warren G. Harding dispatched single-propeller De Havilland-4 World War I bomber biplanes from the Army Air Service's 88th Aero Squadron as a show of force. Miners commandeered trains and used them to bring combatants to the front. Some of them traveled on the roofs of the train cars themselves.