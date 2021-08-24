Cancel
Politics

Cuomo takes one last swipe at harassment probe

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Andrew Cuomo defended his record over a decade as New York’s governor and portrayed himself as the victim of a “media frenzy” Monday as he prepared for a midnight power transfer that will make Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul the state’s first female governor. Cuomo, a Democrat, was set to end his term at 11:59 p.m., just […]

