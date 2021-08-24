Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

last BASH

recordargusnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePYMATUNING TOWNSHIP — Bethel Life Worship Center knows how to send students back to school with smiles on their faces after holding its first-ever Back to School Bash on Sunday. “Usually, we just do something with our youth group, but with COVID last year, we decided to open it up to the community,” said Andrew Bell, Bethel Life campus and […]

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Group#Bash#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Salem, OHMorning Journal

Back to School Bash

A Back to School Bash was held Sunday at First Christian Church in Salem. There were free activities for children, food, games, music and giveaways. Funds were raised for the Brightside Project. Pictured, four-year-old Savanah Melder of East Palestine tried her best at stacking apples. Morning Journal/JD Creer.
New Castle, PANew Castle News

Back to School Bash gets students ready for classes

Haircuts. Manicures. Book bags filled with paper supplies. Everything a student needs for school’s start on Aug. 30 was available free to children of the New Castle Area School District at the high school Monday night. Minions, face painting, the New Castle police armored vehicle and a free pasta dinner...
Dewitt, IAdewittobserver.com

Volunteers celebrated

After a week of reflection following RAGBRAI’s visit to DeWitt, Kim Broders pondered whether she’d like DeWitt to host the event again. “I would liken it to having a baby. Give me a few years,” she said with a chuckle. Broders and hundreds of other Clinton County residents banded together...
Indianapolis, INTribTown.com

Richard Ellis Johnson

Richard Ellis Johnson, 78, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed from this life to his eternal life on August 9, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1943 in Patoka, Indiana to Ellis and Margaret Beck Johnson. After graduating from Patoka High School, Dick attended Vincennes University and finished his Bachelors and Masters Degrees at Indiana State University. He spent 35 devoted years teaching middle school and coaching girls and boys athletics at Greensburg, Seymour, and Princeton, Indiana. Dick is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Barbara (Babs) Johnson, three children, David, Ellen, and Becky, granddaughter Gabby, and daughter-in-law Jen. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jerry Redman, Judy Miser, Martha Nell Clouse and Kate Davis and by his brother, Bruce Johnson. At age twelve Dick chose Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Patoka United Methodist Church, until moving to Indianapolis in 2016 when he transferred his membership to Center United Methodist Church. Supporting missions programs was important to Dick, particularly Gospelink and Wheeler Mission Ministry in Indianapolis. Favorite pastimes were following St. Louis Cardinal baseball and IU basketball.
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Crookston Central High School Class of 1979 bash

The Crookston Central High School Class of 1979 held a "Birthday Bash" the first weekend of August in Crookston. Jolanda Anderson told the Times that a majority of their time was spent at Scobey's Pub & Crub at the Crookston Inn and they were shown great hospitality. "Friday night we...
Villages Daily Sun

Volunteers ensure local children benefit from bash

The sounds of laughter and excited chatter roamed across the parking lot of the Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church in Silver Springs as children and adults lined up. Through stops at various tents, children from Ocala National Forest are now ready to start school. “Despite the heat, our volunteers worked with...
Southern Pines, NCpilot.com

14th Annual Backyard Bocce Bash

Teams competed Saturday in the annual Backyard Bocce Bash tournament at the National Athletic Village in Southern Pines. Proceeds benefited the Sandhills Children's Center. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.
West Cook News

Bring the kiddies tomorrow! Back to School Bash!

Recently issued the following announcement. Project H.O.O.D.'s Back to School Bash and School Supply Giveaway!. This Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., Project H.O.O.D. is hosting a Back to School Bash. We will be giving away free book bags, school supplies, and signing people up for At-Home Covid vaccinations.
Cumberland, RIValley Breeze

CumberlandFest needs volunteers

CUMBERLAND – CumberlandFest is coming fast, say organizers of the Victory Day weekend celebration Aug. 6-8, and the biggest challenge as it approaches is to attract volunteers. “It’s crunch time as the CumberlandFest Steering Committee finalizes plans for the big event,” says Steering Committee Executive Director Jerry Schimmel in a...
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

The Back to School Bash kicked off on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, August 21 at the Ting Pavilion, kids and parents received school supplies to help as they return to class. The Blue Ridge Health District’s mobile bus administered COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 years and older. Alvin Edwards, the Senior Pastor of Mount Zion First...
PoliticsDaily Gate City

Ribbon cut on Ymca remodel

The Keokuk Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, along with members of the Hoerner YMCA Board and interested members of the public, gathered at the YMCA on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting, officially denoting the completion of phase one of a remodeling project. YMCA CEO Mark Smidt said he and the...
SocietyOnward State

Blue & White Society To Host BASH August 25

With the start of a new school year comes the return of Penn State’s best welcome back festivities. The Penn State Blue & White Society will be hosting its annual BASH in-person on Wednesday, August 25 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Hintz Family Alumni Center. The yearly event aims to ring in the new school year and welcome back students for the fall semester.
La Crescenta-montrose, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Mixer Fun Found Locally

It was a festive air that surrounded the members and guests of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber’s first mixer in over a year. Held at Alissa’s Ocean View Bar and Grill in Montrose, over 30 people attended the evening that included food, beverages, opportunity drawings and, of course, the chance to network with local business people.
Black Mountain, NCBlack Mountain News

The Sourwood Festival returns

The widely anticipated Sourwood Festival returns to Black Mountain this August after its cancellation last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Black Mountain Mayor Larry Harris said he hopes the new variant of the virus will not affect the festivities in any way. "It's a big time," he said. "The...
Elkhart Lake, WIplymouth-review.com

Scenes from Downtown Night

THE LAWRENCE FAMILY wears the same shirts on their annual vacation to Elkhart Lake Downtown Night. The 25th annual event was held Monday by the Elkhart Lake Chamber of Commerce to sample local restaurants’ fare and provide family fun. — Review photos by Dave Boehler.
butlerradio.com

Fall Festival Postponed Again

The Butler Fall Festival will not be happening again this year, but organizers are planning two Community Days in its place. “Our goal is to have the festival on Main Street. Since we weren’t able to raise the sponsorships in order to pay the police cost, the insurance, and other costs because everyone is recovering from the pandemic this year, we wanted to do something that promotes the idea of the festival without incurring the massive cost that wasn’t going to be covered,” Butler Fall Festival President Don Shearer said.
The Evening Leader

Barn 2.0 Breaks Ground

NEW KNOXVILLE — New Knoxville Schools celebrated an achievement on Friday evening, breaking ground on its The Barn 2.0 project. The project, which will add a 10,680 square foot expansion to the west side of the current gymnasium, has been a community effort, with all funds coming from donations. As...
North Platte, NEknopnews2.com

North Platte Runners help to raise money for trails

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This morning the North Platte Running community laced up their running shoes for the Jim Whitaker Memorial Run. Runners had the option of running a 5K or a 10K this morning. This run was in honor of former North Platte Mayor Jim Whitaker who was a pioneer for running in the North Platte Community. Vice President of North Platte Trails Network Shae Caldwell says not only was Mayor Whitaker passionate about running he was also passionate about having trails in the community.

Comments / 0

Community Policy