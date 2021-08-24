Cancel
Education

Poll: Most Americans support school mask, vaccine mandates in U.S.

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — As COVID-19 cases surge around the country, a majority of Americans say they support mask mandates for students and teachers in K-12 schools, according to a new poll, but their views are sharply divided along political lines. About 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers should be required to wear face masks while in school, according […]

