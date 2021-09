JACKSON — Richard H. “Jake,” 94, of Greenville. Per Jake’s wishes, cremation was chosen, and there will be no services. Inurnment will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Senior Living Community 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125. Online visitors are welcome to sign the guest book at www.loutzenhiserfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted […]