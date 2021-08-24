Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Gillen, Elmore, Lieberman to be honored with Lapchick Award

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 9 days ago

Pete Gillen, Len Elmore and Nancy Lieberman will be this year’s recipients of the Joe Lapchick Character Award. Gillen helped the Xavier Musketeers to the NCAA Tournament seven times and won 202 games. He was the winningest coach in school history until Chris Mack passed him in 2018. Gillen then went to Providence and led the team to the Elite Eight in 1997, upsetting Marquette and Duke and beating Chattanooga before losing in overtime to eventual national champion Arizona.

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Arizona State
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Maryland, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Gillen
Person
Joe Lapchick
Person
Nancy Lieberman
Person
Len Elmore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Ncaa Tournament#The Elite Eight#Cbs#Espn#The Texas Legends#The Nba G League#The Sacramento Kings#The Detroit Shock#The New York Knicks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
WNBA
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy