201 Help Wanted

POSITION SUMMARY: Under general supervision, performs scheduling and communication scheduling, routing and dispatching duties; operates a variety of communication equipment, including two-way radio, telephone, scheduling software; creates, maintains and monitors computerized driver manifests/schedules; and responds to requests for service and provides a variety of information to passengers and the general public. Employee may be called upon in case of disaster, either natural or man-made, to serve the citizens of Lenoir County. This service, if required, will take precedence over duties described in this position as directed by the Director of Transportation, Operations Manager and/or Administrative Assistant. This position is a non-exempt position as required by the Fair Labor Standard Act, as amended.
