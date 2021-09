HBO Max said Thursday that it is launching a new eight-episode half-hour comedy series Sort Of this fall. The series stars Bilal Baig (Acha Bacha) who, along with Fab Filippo (Save Me) created the show. Commissioned by HBO Max and the CBC, the series is produced by Sienna Films, a Sphere Media company, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund. The series will also launch in Canada this fall on the CBC Gem streaming service and CBC TV. Sort Of follows the journey of Sabi Mehboob (Baig), a gender-fluid millennial who straddles various identities from sexy bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore/bar, to...