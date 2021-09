Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it’s up to individuals to put aside money for their later years. But if you do it right, relaxation and recreation will become more important than work and earning ever was. How much you’ll need to save for retirement depends on where you live and what lifestyle you expect to live. But saving $1 million is a goal many set for themselves, and there are a number of steps you can follow to get yourself there. If you want help increasing your retirement savings, consider working with a financial advisor.