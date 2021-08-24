Cancel
NFL

Running back Ito Smith gets new NFL opportunity

By Mark Inabinett
AL.com
AL.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While NFL teams were releasing players to reach a league-mandated roster-size deadline on Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings added a player on Monday. The Vikings announced they had signed former McGill-Toolen star Ito Smith. After spending his first three NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Smith was released by the...

