Newborn Rescued From Morgue Dies 4 Days After He Was Falsely Pronounced Dead
A newborn boy, who was falsely declared dead after doctors thought he was stillborn, died four days later at a hospital in Mexico. The child, identified as Jesús Sebastián, was born prematurely at 23 weeks at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Torreón, a city in the Mexican state of Coahuila, on Aug 18. Doctors at the time said the boy was stillborn and shifted him to the hospital morgue. The infant was rescued from the morgue four hours later after the staff noticed movements. Medics tried to revive him but the infant died Sunday, Mexico News Daily reported.www.ibtimes.com
