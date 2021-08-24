Red Velvet to guest on on 'Seulgi.zip' & communicate with fans through Q&A session

Red Velvet will be communicating with fans through the Naver NOW. program, 'Seulgi.zip'. 'Seulgi.zip' is a live broadcast where Red Velvet member Seulgi is the host, and has the concept of inviting fans to her home as she holds various conversations and makes sure everyone is having fun together. The upcoming live broadcast will feature the Red Velvet members, who recently came back with a new album after one year and eight months. Their new mini album 'Queendom' was released on August 16th, and includes six tracks that include catchy hooks and the members' cheerful vocals.