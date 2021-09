The number of people in the world who are living with high blood pressure doubled from 1990 to 2019, according to research funded by the World Health Organization. The study was published this week in The Lancet, a medical journal, and looked at data from smaller studies including 104 million participants ages 30 to 79 from 184 different countries and territories. Worldwide, researchers found that the number of people with high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, doubled from 648 million people in 1990 to 1.28 billion in 2019.