Atlanta, GA

Late night shooting at northwest Atlanta gas station leaves 1 dead

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 9 days ago
ATLANTA — A man is dead after being shot at northwest Atlanta gas station just before midnight.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Perry Blvd. just after 11:30 p.m. in reference to a person who had been shot.

On the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the man, whose identity has not been released, was shot at the Circle K gas station on Hollywood Road before running to the area of Perry Blvd. where they found him.

Police have not released any information on potential suspects or motives at this time.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

