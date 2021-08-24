Late night shooting at northwest Atlanta gas station leaves 1 dead

ATLANTA — A man is dead after being shot at northwest Atlanta gas station just before midnight.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Perry Blvd. just after 11:30 p.m. in reference to a person who had been shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the man, whose identity has not been released, was shot at the Circle K gas station on Hollywood Road before running to the area of Perry Blvd. where they found him.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police have not released any information on potential suspects or motives at this time.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group