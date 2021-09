A: Emtec Consulting Engineers is celebrating 40 years of business. Q: What thoughts or emotions come to mind when you think about this milestone?. A: Founded in 1981, Emtec Consulting Engineers began with two young entrepreneurs recognizing the demands and opportunities within the nuclear industry. Andy Solano and his then partner formed a corporation with three branches: Electrical and mechanical engineering, and technical services. The technical side never saw traction, but engineering took hold and the firm transformed with interest from local architects in design work. Emtec was one of the early engineering companies in the area to offer mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire alarm design under one roof, and it worked.