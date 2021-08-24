Cancel
Flu clinics for over-65s starting next month in south-west Shropshire

By Charlotte Bentley
Shropshire Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlu clinics will go ahead in Shropshire this autumn after deliberation over the Covid booster jab. The South-west Shropshire Primary Care Network have discussed the advantages and disadvantages of either offering the flu jab first and then the Covid booster jab later once final advice becomes available, or waiting for Government guidance and offering both the Covid booster and the flu jabs together.

