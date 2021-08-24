Flu clinics for over-65s starting next month in south-west Shropshire

The number of COVID patients at The University of Kansas Health System is steady today. 62 people with the active virus are being treated, down from 63 yesterday. Only 14 of those active patients are vaccinated, and all of them have underlying conditions such as solid organ transplants, immunosuppression, cancer, lung and heart disease and diabetes. They range in age from 19 to 99 with the average age in the mid 50’s. 21 of the active patients are in the ICU, the same as yesterday. 14 patients are on ventilators, down from 16 yesterday. 23 other patients are still hospitalized because of COVID but are out of the acute infection phase, up from 22 yesterday. That’s a total of 85 patients, the same as yesterday. HaysMed has 10 total patients, up from nine yesterday.