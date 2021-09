Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles and her musical second half, Kristian Bush, have had some incredible success over the years in Nashville. The country music duo has won multiple Grammy awards and Vocal Duo of the Year at the CMA Awards and racked up numerous hit songs across their six studio albums. But Nettles has had some success in her personal life as well. She's been happily married to her second husband Justin Miller since 2011 and she has her singing career to thank for their meeting. Sometimes you meet the right person while you're still with someone else, but eventually, the stars align and the timing is right.