How to delete your YouTube history and stop it tracking you

It is not a secret your online activity can be easily tracked. It happens invisibly and passively so we often don’t think about it. But it is a fact of life on the internet. Why track? The most obvious reason is for advertising. Advertisers want to know what type of things you like. Read a lot about hiking trails? Well that hiking boot company would like to know that. Often read about bands and the music industry? Well, music producers have an offer for you.