Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Sensex rises with commodity stocks, Asian markets, US and FTSE 100 also recoup

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0myO7D_0baxPqA400
Oil majors were the biggest gainers on FTSE 100 (PA Media)

India’s Sensex opened at 55,702, up 146 points or 0.2 per cent on Tuesday, helped by positive momentum in Asian markets and recovery in the US, while Nifty was at 16,561, up 65 points or 0.4 per cent, helped by energy and commodity stocks.

Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday after gains on the stateside overnight with energy stocks recouping and the dollar inching higher after a major fall. Japan, China and South Korean indexes jumped more than 1 per cent.

Stocks at Wall Street rallied on Monday with all three major indexes ending with gains and the Nasdaq reaching an all-time closing high helped by a rebound in energy stocks and full FDA approval of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.8 per cent and closed just a little below record highs, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.5 per cent.

London’s FTSE 100 ended higher on Monday helped by energy and mining stocks, which made the index reach above the levels of 7,100 after a major fall last week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.3 [er cent with energy shares and miners leading the gains, both up 2.2 per cent and 1.3% per cent respectively.

Oil majors BP, Royal Dutch Shell were among the top gainers as crude prices rebounded from a seven-day losing streak.

British supermarket group Sainsbury’s jumped 15.4 per cent to the top of the FTSE 100 on reports that private equity companies were circling with a view to possibly launching bids of more than 7 billion pounds.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

228K+
Followers
105K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Stocks#Energy Stocks#Bp#Royal Dutch Shell#Nifty#South Korean#Fda#Nasdaq Composite#Bp#British#Sainsbury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stockswtvbam.com

European stocks edge higher in cautious trading

(Reuters) – European stocks edged higher on Thursday supported by oil and chemical companies, while doubts over monetary policy outlook and signs of slowing global growth limited gains across the board. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1% by 0713 GMT after Asian shares slid as concerns grew over...
StocksInternational Business Times

Most Asian Markets Rise As Dealers Focus On Recovery Outlook

Most Asian equities extended their impressive run on Thursday as Covid concerns eased and traders grew more optimistic that the Federal Reserve will continue to provide extensive support for some time, while focus turned to the release of US jobs data at the end of the week. Wall Street provided...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Stock Markets Rise On Positive US Jobless Data

Stock markets rose on Thursday, buoyed by a strong opening on Wall Street following a drop in jobless claims in the world's biggest economy, traders said. Stock prices in New York were heading towards new record territory, as investors were cheered by a decline in the number of weekly unemployment claims and the prospect for more positive data on Friday.
StocksShareCast

London midday: Stocks tread water ahead of US data; Melrose jumps

London stocks were still little changed by midday on Thursday as investors eyed the latest US jobless claims, but GKN owner Melrose was a high riser after well-received results. The FTSE 100 was down just 0.1% at 7,144.36. Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley said US initial jobless claims will receive more...
StocksPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Asian stock markets gain ahead of US jobs data

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stocks rose Thursday as investors waited for U.S. jobs data that might influence when the Federal Reserve starts to wind down its stimulus. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which are the bulk of Asian market capitalization, advanced. South Korea and Sydney declined. Wall Street's benchmark...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on boost from tech, oil stocks

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday on gains in heavyweight technology and energy companies, as well as hopes that the Federal Reserve will maintain an accommodative policy amid signs that an economic recovery was slowing. The energy sector (.SPNY) rose 3.1%, with...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Asian shares rise, US dollar near three-week low

HONG KONG (Sept 1): Asian shares recovered from earlier losses on Wednesday even as data in several markets suggested global economic growth is slowing, while the US dollar inched up from three-week lows. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan turned positive, up 0.32% to its highest since early...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD wavers, FTSE 100 soars after PMI and home price data

The British pound was little changed after the relatively strong economic data from the country. According to the Nationwide Society, the country’s home prices rose by 2.1% in August after crashing by 0.6% in the previous month. The sales rose by 11% on a year-on-year basis. The two numbers were better than the median estimates of 0.2% and 8.6%, respectively. This rebound came as demand for homes continued to outpace existing supply. Additional data by Markit revealed that the country’s manufacturing PMI declined to 60.3 in August. This was a better number than the median estimate of 60.1. Therefore, these leading numbers show that the UK economy is doing relatively well.
Stockskfgo.com

Gain in futures set S&P 500 for new high ahead of data

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday and put the S&P 500 on course to a new opening high, as investors awaited private jobs data and factory activity indicators for hints on the U.S. central bank’s policy tightening plans. Energy stocks led the gains, with oil majors Chevron...
StocksEntrepreneur

5 Sector ETFs That Beat the Market in August

Wall Street had a smooth ride last month despite the bouts of volatility and uncertainty triggered by a surge in the Delta variant cases of COVID-19. The S&P 500 jumped 2.9%, marking the longest winning streak since a 10-month run ending in December 2017 while the blue-chip Dow Jones added 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite Index outperformed climbing 4% and notched its third winning month in a row.
Stockswmleader.com

Asian Stocks Fall as Delta Saps China: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks fell Tuesday as weaker economic activity in China and the latest escalation in Beijing’s crackdown on private industries overshadowed another record close on Wall Street. Equities slipped in China, where data signaled that an outbreak of the delta virus variant led to a service-sector contraction for...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Stocks shrug off weak China PMIs, dollar slips

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Asia stocks reversed earlier losses while the dollar was pinned near two-week lows on Tuesday, with investors staying mostly cautious on fresh signs of slowdown in China's economy. MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was up 1%, while Japan's Nikkei 225...
Marketskfgo.com

Asia shares ease as weak China data weighs

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asia stock markets opened lower on Tuesday despite fresh all-time highs on Wall Street, as worries about China’s slowing economic growth and regulatory changes weighed on investor sentiment. MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan slipped 0.25%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell more than 0.3%...
Stocksinvesting.com

India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.19%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Green Energy, Technology and Consumer Durables sectors led shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 gained 1.19% to hit a new all time high, while the BSE Sensex 30 index climbed 1.16%.
Stocksfxempire.com

S&P, Nasdaq End at Record Highs as Dovish Fed Taper-Talk Calms Investors

Apple Inc jumped to an all-time high, while Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com, Google-owner Alphabet Inc all rose, helping the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperform the S&P 500 and the Dow. High-growth tech stocks tend to benefit from expectations of lower rates because their value rests heavily on future earnings. Know where WTI Crude...
MarketsPosted by
IBTimes

Asian Markets Rise As Traders Brush Off Early Upset At China Data

Markets rose in Asia on Tuesday, tracking another record Wall Street close, as investors overcame early selling pressure sparked by data indicating China's economic recovery had been slowed down by an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant. The positive energy stoked by a pledge from Federal Reserve boss Jerome...

Comments / 0

Community Policy