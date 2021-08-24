Quantifying Model Capacity: The VC Dimension

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe VC dimension is a mathematical way to formulate model capacity. It also has practical machine learning uses. Read on to learn more. It is common knowledge in machine learning that some models have more capacity than others. For example, neural networks are able to learn a much larger variety of functions than linear models. Intuitively this makes sense. However, what does having a higher capacity mean mathematically? And how does model capacity affect the test set error? Fortunately, there is an important quantity called the “VC dimension” that answers these questions.

