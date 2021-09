In this post, we are going to show a complete guide to create a Radar Chart in Windows 11/10. A Radar Chart is a kind of 2D chart that is used to plot and display multivariate data in a radial-like structure. It is mainly used to compare the features and characteristics of two or more elements or groups. Now, if you want to create a radar chart on your Windows 11/10 PC, this article is for you. Here, we are going to show you multiple methods that you can use to generate a radar chart without any hassle. Let us check out these methods in detail.