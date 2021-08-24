Cancel
Energy Industry

I Squared Capital invests $200mn in AG&P City Gas

naturalgasworld.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAG&P City Gas is developing twelve city gas distribution networks in India under the brand name AG&P Pratham. US-based I Squared Capital has invested $200mn in AG&P City Gas, which operates city gas distribution business in India, it said on August 22. I Squared, through its ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund...

www.naturalgasworld.com

