Energy Industry

Central to expand testing at Range gas project

naturalgasworld.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company will drill two additional wells at the Queensland project. Sydney-listed Central Petroleum on August 24 said it will expand the pilot testing area at the Range gas project in Queensland. “Water production rates remain lower than anticipated and as a result, the dewatering process and ramp-up of gas...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Sinopec's southwest unit ramps up gas output

Shale gas production was sharply higher. Sinopec’s southwest branch has produced 5.14bn m3 of natural gas during the January 1-August 30 period, up 23% year/year, the Chinese state-run company said on August 31. The shale gas output during the period was 928mn m3, up 190% yr/yr. Sinopec had completed the...
Environmentnaturalgasworld.com

Ida idles nearly all of Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production

The storm made landfall as a category 4 hurricane, but weakened quickly to a tropical storm. Nearly all of the offshore oil and gas production in the US waters of the Gulf of Mexico is offline because of Tropical Storm Ida, the US government reported August 29. Ida strengthened to...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Australia's Senex signs domestic gas supply deal

The gas will be supplied to Australian packaging and paper manufacturer Opal. Senex Energy on September 2 announced a gas sales agreement with Australian packaging and paper manufacturer Opal, for up to six years and up to 12 petajoules (PJ) of natural gas. Under the initial four-year agreement starting January...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Energean cuts carbon intensity by 19% in H1

The company's carbon intensity now stands at 18 kg/barrel of oil equivalent. Mediterranean-focused Energean cut the carbon intensity of its operations by 19% in the first half versus the level in 2020, the company reported on September 2 in its financial results. Energean became ...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Armour appoints Jeff Schrull as the CEO of McArthur Oil & Gas

McArthur Oil & Gas will be demerged from Sydney-listed Armour through an in-specie share distribution to existing shareholders. Sydney-listed Armour Energy has appointed Jeff Schrull as the CEO for the proposed demerger and separate ASX listing of McArthur Oil & Gas, it said on September 2. Schrull brings over 30...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Israel’s Delek unloads stake in Tamar gas field

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Petroleum paid more than a billion dollars for Delek’s share. Israeli energy company Delek Drilling said September 2 it had signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Petroleum for the sale of its minority stake in the Tamar gas field off the coast of Israel. Delek held...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Nigeria pushes to gasify economy in Decade of Gas initiative [Gas in Transition]

If Buhari’s vision comes to pass, Nigeria will have achieved something truly remarkable. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. So far this year, the most important development in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry has been the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by both houses of the National Assembly on July 16. President Muhammadu Buhari has not yet signed the bill. He is expected to do so in the near future – and assuming that he does, the event will bring to a successful close the long-running effort to reform the outdated legal regime that governs the hydrocarbon sector. It will also lay a new foundation for investment in oil and gas projects. But the passage of the PIB is not the only development of note in 2021. Nigeria’s government has also rolled out ambitious plans for transforming the country into one of the world’s leading producers of gas – and also into a major consumer of gas. Another ambitious initiative Buhari unveiled the plan in late March, saying at a pre-summit conference of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja that his administration was committed to making the 2021-2030 period “The Decade of Gas.” He indicated that the initiative would build on the “Year of Gas&r...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Serica brings third Rhum well online off UK

R3 was first drilled by former operator BP in 2005 but was never put into production. London-listed Serica Energy said on September 2 it had brought online a third well at the Rhum gas field in the UK North Sea, boosting the project's flow rate from 26,000 to 34,000 barrels of oil equivalent/day.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

SK E&S plans major push into hydrogen, green LNG

The expansion will increase the value of the company five-fold to 35 trillion won ($30.2bn), it said. South Korea’s SK E&S, a unit of SK Group, plans to produce 280,000 metric tons (mt)/year of blue hydrogen and 10mn mt/yr of green LNG by 2025, it said on September 1. The company also plans to produce 30,000 mt/yr of liquid hydrogen and 7 GW of renewable energy.
Economynaturalgasworld.com

BW Offshore completes Barossa FPSO debt financing

Santos had awarded the Barossa FPSO contract to BW Offshore in March this year. BW Offshore on August 31 announced the completion of the $1.15bn project debt financing for the construction and operation of the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for the Barossa gas field operated by Australia’s Santos.
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Allison Expands Vehicle Test Center

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Allison Transmission Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) says it is expanding electrification testing capabilities at its Vehicle Environmental Test Center in Indy. The manufacturer says the facility, which opened in August 2020, will also undergo a rebranding as a result of the change. Allison says changing the facility's name...
Defiance, OHCrescent-News

Gas line project

Defiance’s Third Street, between Wayne and Jefferson avenues, has been closed for the past several days for a project by Ohio Gas Company. The Bryan-based firm is installing a new gas line. The above photo was taken Tuesday evening.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

TotalEnergies inks deal to use Arun LNG storage tanks

As per the deal with Indonesian state-run Pertamina, TotalEnergies will the two tanks to store LNG from its international portfolio. Indonesia’s Petramina has signed a terminal use agreement with French TotalEnergies for the use of two storage tanks at the 3mn metric tons/year Arun LNG receiving and regasification terminal in Sumatra, it said on August 31.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Electrification 'does not solve the transition problem': DNV

And it recommends that we lower our expectations too for hydrogen, in its latest Energy Transition Outlook. Even if all electricity were 'green' from this day forward, the world will still fall a long way short of achieving the 2050 net zero emissions ambitions of the COP21 Paris Agreement, according to Norwegian consultancy DNV. ...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US LNG company Tellurian disappointed by note offering

Nasdaq ruled against the US company’s offering of senior notes. US LNG company Tellurian said August 31 it was disappointed that a listing of senior notes fell through, but stressed that it had plenty of liquidity. Telluria... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas...
Corpus Christi, TXnaturalgasworld.com

Corpus Christi reviews carbon storage potential

The port authority signed a preliminary agreement to develop a facility with the state land manager in Texas. The authority at the Port of Corpus Christi said September 1 it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a carbon storage facility in the region. The MoU with the Texas...
Financial Reportsnaturalgasworld.com

Gazprom sticks to pricing strategy after record quarter

It will still sell a chunk of its gas on oil indexed contracts where it can add value through flexible offerings. Russia's national gas company Gazprom is expecting a bumper couple of years, as it looks at the forward price curve, the strong demand for gas in Europe and counts the revenues from the first half year. Its Q2 net income had come in at 10% above the forecast of Sova Capital, the Moscow-based brokerage told NGW, even though its revenues fell 2% short of the expectation. Exports to Europe were up 16% while China...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Blue hydrogen to dominate North America: GlobalData

The right policies can see deeper hydrogen penetration into transport markets. Business analytics platform GlobalData said September 1 blue hydrogen will account for 85% of North America’s 1.4mn metric tons/year of hydrogen capacity by 2030. In a new report, GlobalData notes that North America has seen increasing investments in new...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Abu Dhabi’s Taqa mulling sales of oil and gas interests

The company in March unveiled a 10-year plan that focuses on renewable energy. The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company said September 1 it was reviewing its oil and gas operations as part of a goal to focus more on utilities and renewables. The company, known commonly as Taqa, said it...

