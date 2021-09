NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks farewelled August on Monday with slight losses fueled by a sell-off in technology shares. "It is hard to rationalize the surge that tech stocks have been seeing, while technology is a really good industry, its prices and valuations are really hard to keep up with and investors are looking for other areas with much higher upside," Sandi Bragar, managing director at wealth management firm Aspiriant in California told Reuters Thomson Monday.