Rich Brian, Rick Ross, & DJ Snake’s Drop ‘Run It’ For Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’

By MC Galang
HipHopDX.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ Snake, Rich Brian, and Rick Ross team up for “Run It,” the third official soundtrack for Marvel’s first Asian-led film, Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This is also the second time the Indonesian rap star appears on the soundtrack, following “Lazy Susan,” his joint single with fellow 88rising labelmates Warren Hue and Masiwei of Higher Brothers. “Run It” also serves as the anthem for ESPN’s college football coverage this season, which kicks off on Saturday (August 28).

