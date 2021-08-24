Rich Brian, Rick Ross, & DJ Snake’s Drop ‘Run It’ For Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’

I have been a massive admirer of martial arts films since I was a youngster, so seeing the genre represented, respected and modified to fit the superhero mold the way it is in the latest Marvel movie, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is a genuine treat. My affection for martial arts movies encompasses the ultra-violent Shaw Brothers Studios works, Bruce Lee’s self-created, minimalistic Jeet Kune Do, the use-everything-in-the-room-as-a-weapon-style of comedic kung fu that Jackie Chan inhabits, to Jet Li’s version of Wushu, and the more graceful efforts of choreographer and director Yuen Woo-ping. Among many other aspects of Shang-Chi, one of the film’s most enjoyable traits is the mixing and matching of different styles of martial arts to create something that is both a tribute to what has come before and a means of creating a greatest-hits package of fighting that simply looks great on screen.