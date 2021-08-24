Cancel
MLB

With win streak at 10, Yankees seek sweep of Braves

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees will shoot for their 11th straight win, a height they haven’t reached in 36 years, when they finish a two-game series in Atlanta on Tuesday. New York beat the Braves 5-1 on Monday, ending Atlanta’s nine-game winning streak. The Yankees now have their seventh 10-game winning streak since producing an 11-game run late in the 1985 season.

ATLANTA — Perfect 10. The Yankees continued their stunning turnaround by beating the Braves, a team that was as hot as they were heading into Monday’s game at Truist Park. Sparked by another strong game from Giancarlo Stanton, who had a solo homer and a two-run double, the Yankees won their season-high 10th straight, with a 5-1 victory.

